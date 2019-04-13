|
|
Joyce Mason McKinley Vickery
Louisville - 89, passed away on April 9, 2019. Joyce was born to Warren and Ethel Mason. She is preceded in death by her parents, former husband Richard "Bill" McKinley and husband Wade Vickery. Left to cherish her memory are children Jeanne Elliott, Sandy Gail Gabbert, Rick McKinley, Patt Greenwell, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson and extended family and friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14 from 2-8pm and 10-12pm on Monday, April 15th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral service will be held in Resthaven's chapel on Monday, April 15 at 12:00pm with a burial to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019