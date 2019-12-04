|
Joyce P. Kessler
Louisville - 83, passed away on December 2, 2019 at her home of 38 years. She was born on June 8, 1936 in Louisville to the late Mabel Wright Peace and William S. Peace.
Joyce was a 1954 graduate of duPont Manual High School. She was also a member of Southeast Christian Church, the John Marshall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and "First Families of Kentucky". Joyce was an avid genealogist and after 35 years of research, the author of the family history book, "Green County Connections". She was a former employee of William M. Mercer in Louisville.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert H. Kessler; Children, Kurt R. Kessler of Lexington, Dr. Kent J. Kessler MD (Ellen) of Richmond, KY, and Kay Kessler DeVincentis (David) of Louisville; Grandchildren, Abigail, Annemarie, and Daniel Kessler of Richmond, KY; Sister, June Peace Wilson (James); Niece, Dr. Janice Wilson DMD; and Nephew, Dr. David Wilson DMD (Cindy).
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Louisville (235 Juneau Drive) with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be sent to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019