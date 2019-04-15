Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM

3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM

3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Joyce Patterson

Louisville - passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She's now dancing in heaven with her husband of 56 years James E. Patterson, Jr. She was a loving mother, homemaker, and for many years a waitress at the Hitching Post Inn.

Mrs. Patterson is survived by her children, James Patterson (Debbie), Steve Patterson (Amanda), Scott Patterson, Karen Major (Roger), and Kerry Patterson (Jenny), her brother Bill Gast (Dee), 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Her service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
