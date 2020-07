Joyce Ryan-KronKnoxville - Joyce S. Ryan-Kron, 86 currently of Knoxville, TN passed away on July 26. Joyce was a retiree of the Jefferson County Board of Education where she worked in the Human Resources department.Services streamed at 12pm on Berry Highland South's Facebook page. Donations can be made to an animal shelter in Joyce's name. Condolences can be made at www.berryhighlandsouth.com Berry Highland South Funeral HomeKnoxville, TN