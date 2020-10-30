Joyce Schmitt
Louisville - Joyce Schmitt, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on May 14, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Perry and Edna (Palmer) Brown.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Bob Schmitt, sons Bobby Schmitt (Erica), Joey Schmitt (Erin), four grandchildren Calvin Schmitt, Emery Schmitt, Vivian Schmitt and Lucas Schmitt, siblings Kenny Brown, Tommy Brown (Sherry), John Brown (Kathy), Janet Yarbrough (Earl) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Mass will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church (1000 N Beckley Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40245).
The family requests that contributions in Joyce's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
.