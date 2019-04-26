|
Joyce Thomason Mattingly
Paducah - Joyce Thomason Mattingly, age 92, died at 7:07 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. She was born on June 20, 1926, in Kuttawa, Kentucky, to the late Jack and Enola Brightwell Thomason.
Joyce was an active member of Kuttawa United Methodist Church, and United Methodist Women at local and district levels. She taught Sunday School for more than 70 years at Glenn's Chapel, Eddyville, and Kuttawa United Methodist Churches.
She retired in 1985 from TVA-LBL as Visitor Relations Representative. She also worked at the Lyon County Extension Agent's Office, Atomic Energy Commission, Moe Light, Pennwalt and Reed Crushed Stone.
She was a charter and life member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit #118, Benton, Kentucky, past DAVA District One Commander and charter member and organizing president of American Legion Auxiliary Post #68, Kuttawa. Other volunteer work included the Lyon County Historical Society; Lyon County Museum; VA clinic, Paducah, KY; VA Medical Center, Marion, IL representing the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and the Kentucky Dept., DAVA. She was a Kentucky Colonel and was honored as Citizen of the Year in 2014 by the City of Eddyville.
She is survived by her aunt, Flossie Thomason, Valparaiso, IN; three nieces, Sherry Mattingly (Jerry) Anderson, Paducah; Nancy Thomason, Dallas, TX; and Dianna St. Cin (Gary) Miner, Newberry, FL; and one nephew Ralph Don (Dixie) Thomason, Hobart, IN; and two great nieces Heather (Mark) Traylor, Nashville, TN and Katie Thomason (Jake) Schinella, Fort Worth, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Edward "Tater" Mattingly, her parents, one brother, Ralph Thomason, and one nephew, Jack Thomason.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, April 28, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville and from 10 am to 11 am on Monday, April 29 at Kuttawa United Methodist Church.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mattingly will be at 11 am Monday, April 29, at Kuttawa United Methodist Church with Dr. Glenn Sowards and Rev. Chuck Ladd officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
The family requests no flowers. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Denny Brasher Class, Kuttawa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 158, Kuttawa, KY 42055.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Denny Brasher Class - Jack Burton, Bob Dycus, Randall Kepner and Anthony Wayne Young.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019