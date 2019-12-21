Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Tichenor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Tichenor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Tichenor Obituary
Joyce Tichenor

Joyce Tichenor (Mrs. Stanley), 95, formerly of Louisville, died peacefully November 26 in New York City. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stan, and is survived by their daughter, Jennie Tichenor. Joyce had a fulfilling life, active in her many areas of interest—music, theater, books, movies, travel, and entertaining friends—and especially animal welfare. She managed the Kentucky Opera Association office when it was at Gardencourt, reviewed books for the Courier Journal, and while a resident of San Francisco, sang with its Bach Association. Her most gratifying achievement, however, was helping to establish Kentucky's first no-kill shelter, the Animal Care Society of Louisville. Memorial gifts may go to the Animal Care Society or the Calvary Episcopal Church Outreach Program.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -