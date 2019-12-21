|
Joyce Tichenor
Joyce Tichenor (Mrs. Stanley), 95, formerly of Louisville, died peacefully November 26 in New York City. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stan, and is survived by their daughter, Jennie Tichenor. Joyce had a fulfilling life, active in her many areas of interest—music, theater, books, movies, travel, and entertaining friends—and especially animal welfare. She managed the Kentucky Opera Association office when it was at Gardencourt, reviewed books for the Courier Journal, and while a resident of San Francisco, sang with its Bach Association. Her most gratifying achievement, however, was helping to establish Kentucky's first no-kill shelter, the Animal Care Society of Louisville. Memorial gifts may go to the Animal Care Society or the Calvary Episcopal Church Outreach Program.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019