Joyce Trigg Caummisar
Louisville - Joyce Trigg Caummisar of Louisville, Ky, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 2.
Joyce was born in Trigg County and was a true Southern Lady. She was always the life of any party and whether you called her Mother, Grandmommy or GaGa, her smile filled your heart. She loved Louisville but enjoyed a second home with her friends in Venice, Florida.
Joyce spent some of her proudest moments talking about Basil Caummisar, one of the founders of the Kentucky Derby Festival. She was an original member of the Fillies Club and enjoyed any and all derby activities.
Joyce was a real estate sales lady for many years but she was the best at getting you the house she knew would be a home for your family. Apple Valley at Lake Cumberland was "Vacationland" for many adventurous years.
Joyce was predeceased by her beloved brother, Alvin Trigg; her husband, Basil Caummisar; her only grandson, Jimmy; and her littlest angel, Logan.
Left to enjoy all her memories are her daughters, Dr. Sherry Maxwell (Dr. Kathy McKean) and Kaye Olgin (Dennis); her granddaughters, Dr. Karen Kempf, Kirsten Kempf, Joyce Raupach (Jerry), Keli Maxwell, and Robin Gray (Jans Ingber); and great grandchildren, Brendan, Lucas, Ryan, Everett, Hunter, Shannon, Austin, Cameron, Courtney, Wren, Joshua, Juniper, Cypress; and step son, Brett (Cara).
Joyce's constant companion and friend, Dorinda Kellogg was by her side for 8 years. The long nights came with the company of Dennis and her "fur-baby" Bella.
Magnolia Springs and Memory Care Unit blessed her with loving Care. Her niece, Ginger Young sent cards each week, sometimes with chocolate packages.
Funeral Mass will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Ln, St Matthews, KY 40207. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., until the time of Mass, Friday at the church. Highlands Funeral Home has been entrusted with her services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020