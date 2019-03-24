|
|
Joyce Williams
Louisville - Joyce Ann Overstreet Williams, 66, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 13, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Daryl Williams; dearly loved daughters, Cherlon Moore (Jimmy) and Shala Hineman (Paul); precious grandchildren, Kanyon, Koral, Keaton, Kayman, Karson, Kolton and Kinley, and Mammaw to many; sister, Shirley Ciresi, brothers, Lyndall, Allen, Danny, Richard and David Overstreet.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Norman, and parents, Elba and Nannie Overstreet.
All are invited to a Celebration of Life, 6 to 8:00PM Wednesday, March 27th at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
