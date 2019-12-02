Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
7813 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Joyce Wright Schrader


1930 - 2019
Joyce Wright Schrader Obituary
Joyce Wright Schrader

Louisville - Joyce Wright Schrader, age 89 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Joyce was born June 13, 1930 to the late Theodore C. and Mary Edna Wills Wright. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and the Middletown Women's Club. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Preston H. Schrader and her sister, Mary Sue Pearce.

Joyce is survived by her siblings, Theodore W. Wright (Verna), Shirley Ann Bealmear and Linda Lou Henry.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). Mass of Celebration will be 10 am Thursday, December 5th at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40222, with burial to follow in Middletown Historic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Middletown Women's Club.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
