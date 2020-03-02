|
|
Juana Brickey
Valley Station - Juana Louise Brickey, 90, of Valley Station entered into rest on February 28th, 2020
She was met at the gates by her husband John of 64 years and her many family and friends.
Juana leaves behind her children; Kay Blevins, Carol Davis, Nancy Mullins, Charlie Brickey, and Bernie Brickey. She also leaves her many grandchildren, great children and great great children.
A memorial service for Juana will be held Saturday March 7th at Advantage Funeral home at 2:00pm.
Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00pm till service time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020