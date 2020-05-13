Juanita A. Banet
1925 - 2020
Juanita A Banet

Lanesville - Juanita A. Banet, 95, passed away, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Harrison Healthcare in Corydon, IN. She was born March 7, 1925 in Lanesville, Indiana, the daughter of John and Flora Day Rochner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Banet, Sr.; her brothers, Norbert and Frank Rochner and her sister, Wilma Rochner. She is survived by her son, Robert Banet, Jr. (Tere); three daughters, Sheree Banet (Paul Bledsoe), Vicki Meredith (Doug) and Debby McDaniel; sister, Audra Courtney all of Lanesville, IN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Bethany Banet (Nate Adams), Erin McDaniel and Julie Lair (Gary) and great grandchildren, Aubree Lair, Persephone and Ulysses Adams. Juanita's funeral and visitation will be private. Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon will be handling the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
