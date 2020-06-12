Juanita Ann (Elrod) Stephens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Ann (Elrod) Stephens

Sellersburg - Juanita Ann (Elrod) Stephens, 63, of Sellersburg, IN, passed away , June 10, 2020.

survived by her son, Aaron Elrod of Sellersburg, IN

Funeral 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Visitation 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, June14, 2020 and after 10:00 AM on Monday at the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home Henryville - Henryville
209 S Ferguson St
Henryville, IN 47126
(812) 294-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved