Juanita Ann (Elrod) Stephens



Sellersburg - Juanita Ann (Elrod) Stephens, 63, of Sellersburg, IN, passed away , June 10, 2020.



survived by her son, Aaron Elrod of Sellersburg, IN



Funeral 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.



Visitation 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, June14, 2020 and after 10:00 AM on Monday at the funeral home.









