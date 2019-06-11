Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Juanita Bosse "Pat" Crawford

Juanita Bosse "Pat" Crawford Obituary
Juanita "Pat" Bosse Crawford

Louisville - Juanita "Pat" Bosse Crawford, 94, passed away at the Nazareth Home on Newburg Road, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Duke" Crawford Sr.; daughter, Pamela Johnston (John) and her son, Charles "Skip" Crawford Jr. (Joyce).

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Chesher (Don Reynolds); son, Douglas Crawford; grandchildren, Johnna Emly (Steve), Jeffrey Johnston, Dr. Charles "Trey" Crawford, III (Stacey), Todd Crawford, Ryan Crawford (Becky), Stephen Paul Chesher, Hannah Crawford, and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral will be at 10:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Todd Crawford Foundation to Cure Paralysis, 8505 Wolf Pen Branch Road, Prospect, KY 40059. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
