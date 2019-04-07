Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
Juanita Dye
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville - 91, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Nazareth Home Clifton surrounded by her loving family.

She was the owner of the old Audubon Beauty Salon and a member of Audubon Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C. O. Dye; and brothers, Clifton and Eldred Conner.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Gerlach and Sheila Myers (Duane); grandchildren, Ben Gerlach (Micki), Darren Myers (Brittany) and Ryan Myers; great grandchildren, Lola and Tate Gerlach, and Nolin, Aubree, Conner, and Amelia Myers; sister-in-law, Roberta Conner; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be 11 a. m. Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p. m. Monday

Memorial gifts may be made to Nazareth Home Clifton or the
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
