|
|
Juanita Conner Dye
Louisville - 91, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Nazareth Home Clifton surrounded by her loving family.
She was the owner of the old Audubon Beauty Salon and a member of Audubon Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C. O. Dye; and brothers, Clifton and Eldred Conner.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Gerlach and Sheila Myers (Duane); grandchildren, Ben Gerlach (Micki), Darren Myers (Brittany) and Ryan Myers; great grandchildren, Lola and Tate Gerlach, and Nolin, Aubree, Conner, and Amelia Myers; sister-in-law, Roberta Conner; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be 11 a. m. Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p. m. Monday
Memorial gifts may be made to Nazareth Home Clifton or the
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019