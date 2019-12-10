Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Juanita Crump


1927 - 2019
Juanita Crump Obituary
Juanita Crump

Louisville - Juanita Crump, 92, of Fern Creek, died Monday, December 9, 2019.

Born in Hardin County, KY on January 16, 1927, she was the daughter of Forrest and Blanche Young Self.

She was a long time member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and for many years volunteered at Fern Creek Baseball Park, Babe Ruth League.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; and sister, Bernice Morris.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Crump, John Crump (Lynn), Don Crump (Rose), Beverly Thompson (Steve), Lance Crump, Belinda Lyons (Wayne) and Greg Crump (Anna); grandchildren, Brian Crump (Jonna), Rachel Waldo (Charlie), Forrest Crump (Kelly), Travis Crump (Faith), Cindy Guild (Aaron), Brittany Wilson (Michael), Bradley Lyons, Carli Crump, and Cortney Crump; six great grandchildren; and sister, Margie Powell (Sam).

Her funeral is 11am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is 3-7pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
