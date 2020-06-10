Juanita E. Smith
Louisville - 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was an educator for J.C.P.S. before retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. Survivors: son, Tyrone Oliver, Jr. (Janie); sister, Thelma Baldon; brothers, Carl Baldon, Jr., Steven Baldon (Ann), Anthony Baldon; grandchildren, Tyrone Oliver III, Tyrek Oliver, Tenisha Richardson (Dontrai) and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday at 10:00 A.M. followed by service at 12:00 P.M. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Avenue.Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences www.hathawayandclark.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.