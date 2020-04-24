|
|
Juanita "Anita" Faulkner Max
Naples - Juanita "Anita" Faulkner Max passed on April 18, 2020 at her home in Naples, FL, with her immediate family at her bedside. Born November 1, 1935 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Carroll Purdy and Madeline Brown Faulkner. Juanita attended William R. Belknap Elementary and Highland Junior High School. She was a graduate of J.M. Atherton High School, Class of 1953 and of the University of Kentucky, where she majored in French and History. She held a Master's degree in French from Middlebury College in Vermont. She taught French in several states: Columbia, SC where she was named Teacher of the Year; at the University of Kentucky; the Model Laboratory School of Eastern Kentucky University; Lee Academy in Auburn, AL; and Plantation HS, FL. She received a bachelor's degree in Health Information Management and was a certified Healthcare Risk Manager. She was also the director of medical records at Glades General Hospital in Belle Glade, FL.
She loved French, reading and needlework, but her life-long love and interest lay in genealogy. She interviewed relatives and searched for ancestors in cemeteries and dusty courthouses from the time she was a teenager until her death. Her father once said "she knew the ancestors as well she knew the living." She held memberships in Big Cypress Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution; Capt. Christopher Beeler Chapter, U.S. Daughters of 1812; Horseshoe Bend Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Colonists; Capt. Thomas Yale Chapter, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century; and Baronial Order of the Magna Charta.
Ms. Max is survived by her son John Hunter Peak III (Leigh) and her beloved and cherished granddaughter Lauren Alyse Peak of Auburn, AL; her sister Marilyn Faulkner Burchett of Lebanon, TN; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Also mourning her loss are Dr. David Max and Ronny Max of Plantation, FL; Daphna Max Shalev of Israel; her friend and companion, Maria Nelson of Naples, FL; and David Hall of Tuskegee, AL.
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy made be made to Hindman Settlement School, P.O. Box 844, Hindman, KY 41822.
There will be Private Services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020