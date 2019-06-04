|
Juanita H. Kincaid
Louisville - Juanita H. Kincaid (Harrod), 91, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 with her family by her side.
Juanita graduated from Anchorage High School and spent many years volunteering at the Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Juanita was passionate about local history and joined others in founding the Historic Middletown Museum, serving as director and then as a trustee up until her death. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown.
Juanita's kind and playful spirit brought a smile to anyone she met. She was sharp, witty, and determined and often noted how blessed she was to have a large extended family. She is adored and survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Coleman H. Harrod and Lula S. Harrod, her loving husband Jack D. Kincaid, and her best pal Buddy.
Funeral services will be held for Juanita at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Middletown, 11721 Main Street, Middletown, KY with burial at Middletown Historic Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Historic Middletown Museum and the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019