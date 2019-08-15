Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Juanita "Sam" Lames


1939 - 2019
Juanita "Sam" Lames Obituary
Juanita "Sam" Lames

New Albany - Juanita "Sam" Lames, 80, of New Albany passed away Tuesday at her residence. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William A Stepp and Mary J. (Mathis) Stepp Chastain. She was retired after 20 years as a Registered Nurse and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Driver and Twila Pearson (Richard); her brothers, Lawrence Stepp (Nancy) and David Stepp; grandchildren, Heather and Christopher Matlock and her great-grandchildren Colton and Cayden Matlock and Lilah Rudy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ralph and William Stepp.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes from 4 - 8 PM and after 9 AM Saturday.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Market Street Chapel with burial to follow in Friendship Cemetery, New Albany, IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
