1/
Juanita M. Chalmers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita M. Chalmers

Louisville - Juanita M Chalmers, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Juanita was a member of South Louisville Christian Church. She retired from Brown & Williamson after 47 years of service.

Juanita was born on December 24, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to Otis and Alberta McDaniel. She is preceded in death by her Husband, David Chalmers, her parents, Sister, Martha Helen Meeker, Brothers, Bobby McDaniel, and Harold McDaniel,

Juanita is survived by her Niece, Jill Steimle-Renaker, Sisters, Joyce M Steimle, Laura Lee Thomas, Nephews, Martin Steimle, and Johann "Kit" Steimle.

Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at Resthaven Memorial Park with entombment to follow.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved