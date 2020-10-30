Juanita M. Chalmers
Louisville - Juanita M Chalmers, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Juanita was a member of South Louisville Christian Church. She retired from Brown & Williamson after 47 years of service.
Juanita was born on December 24, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to Otis and Alberta McDaniel. She is preceded in death by her Husband, David Chalmers, her parents, Sister, Martha Helen Meeker, Brothers, Bobby McDaniel, and Harold McDaniel,
Juanita is survived by her Niece, Jill Steimle-Renaker, Sisters, Joyce M Steimle, Laura Lee Thomas, Nephews, Martin Steimle, and Johann "Kit" Steimle.
Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at Resthaven Memorial Park with entombment to follow.
