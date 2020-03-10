Services
Juanita Erwin
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Juanita Maria Erwin

Louisville - 91, died March 10, 2020 at the Green Valley Care Center.

She was the former Juanita Maria Marinda, a native of Pindar Del Rio, Cuba, worked for the old Enro Shirt Company and was a member of the Audubon Park United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Glen and Steve Erwin and brother, Ray Marinda.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be private.

Memorial gifts may be made to 3 International Drive Ste. 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
