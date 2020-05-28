Juanita Parsons



Louisville - Juanita Parsons, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. Juanita was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.



She is preceded in death by her husband Frank and daughter Labrisa.



She leaves behind her son, Brett; grandsons, Bradley (Carrie) and Josh; and great-grandchildren, Caden, Ashlyn, Kaelin, Cori, and Reece.



She will be cremated, with no memorial at this time.









