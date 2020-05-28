Juanita Parsons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Parsons

Louisville - Juanita Parsons, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. Juanita was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank and daughter Labrisa.

She leaves behind her son, Brett; grandsons, Bradley (Carrie) and Josh; and great-grandchildren, Caden, Ashlyn, Kaelin, Cori, and Reece.

She will be cremated, with no memorial at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
We loved Juanita and Frank. She was a hugger and always was smiling. So many will look forward to seeing her and Frank again. Our prayers are with the family.
Mike Dillon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved