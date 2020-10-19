Juanita Powell Sanders
96 - Juanita Powell Sanders, 96, of Turners Station, KY, passed away from this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born on July 23, 1924 to the late Julian and Mamie Alice Neal Powell in Turners Station, KY.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Barry Dean Sanders and his wife Sue, Teresa "Terri" Lynn Curtis and her husband Marc, and Martha "Marti" Carolyn Foster, all of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and many loving family and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers William Randolph, Joseph Earl, and Lorenzo B. Powell.
Services will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg, KY, with Reverend Earl Wayne Perry officiating the services.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Wednesday all at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg, KY.
Burial will be in Port Royal Cemetery, Port Royal, KY.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg, Kentucky has been entrusted with the arrangements.