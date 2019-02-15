|
Judd Reese
Jeffersontown - Judd Reese, 64, passed away February 13, 2019, in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, after a twenty-four month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme. He was surrounded by his loving family members as well as many of his dear and compassionate friends.
Judd was born October 7, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Licking Heights High School, Summit Station, Ohio, where he was a member of the varsity football, wrestling, and track teams, setting a state record in the pole vault. He graduated from The Ohio State University with dual degrees in Transportation & Logistics and Aviation Management. He established Reese Transportation, Inc. in 2005 with his wife, Jeanne, and successfully sold the business in December 2018.
Judd was passionate about OSU Buckeye football, music, woodworking, and his beloved 1950 Ford F1 truck, which he lovingly restored with dear friends and took for a final drive in October 2018. He had his private pilot's license. He had an amazing sense of humor and would want everyone to know he was a Kentucky Colonel, Maker's Mark Ambassador, and even the "elected" mayor of a ship called the Avalonia. Judd loved traveling the world with friends and family. He loved spending time with his daughters, supporting Paige in every marathon she ran and Morgan as she established her life near Seattle, Washington. Judd and Jeanne were active members at Southeast Christian Church and participated in Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, which brought great comfort and support to them.
Judd was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marjorie (nee Ginbey) Reese, and sister Kyle Reese. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Elaine Reese (nee Filler), twin daughters Paige Elaine Reese (Josh McCoy) and Morgan (Nathan) Andrews, brothers Jeff (Rae) Reese, Durk (Chris) Reese, sisters and brothers-in-law Sandy and David Boles, Debbie and John O'Neill, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 15, at 5:30 PM at The Blankenbaker (2713 Blankenbaker Road, Louisville, KY). Donations in memory of Judd may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org or Gilda's Club Kentuckiana https://gcl.gnosishosting.net/Portal/Donate.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019