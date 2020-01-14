Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218


Jude Ware Obituary


Louisville - 73 of Louisville, passed away January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary Lou Knoop.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband: William "Bill" Victor Ware; her daughter: Denise Ware; and her brother: Sylvester "Jay" Young.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Chris Ware (Lori), Kevin Ware (Angela), and Jay Ware (Anu); her grandchildren: Heather Devore (Jeremy), Ashley Ware (James), Zeffi Ware McEvoy (Daniel), Mandi Ware, Jayden Ware, Ryan Ware, and Michael McQuillion; her great-grandchildren: Eli and Ian; her very dear in-laws: Peggy and Claude, Rosie and Butch, Larry and Diane, Charlie and Sue, Gene Ware, Doris Ware, Rosina "Mom" Ware, and many others.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
