Judie Westmeier
Judie Westmeier

Louisville - Judie Westmeier, 78, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Tom Westmeier; and parents, James and Snooks Plummer.

Carrying on Judie's legacy are her daughters, Wendy Roberts, Tracy Westmeier (Gary Lindsey), and Corey Vallandingham (Jimi); partner of 26 years, John Doelker; grandchildren, Devon, Payton, Keaton, Carson, Brendon, and Gabby; brothers, Jim Plummer (Vicki) and Mark Plummer (Terri); sister, Teri Spurling (Jim); brother-in-law, Dennis Westmeier; sister-in-law, Marilyn Schank; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass for Judie will be at 10 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, with entombment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday, November 5 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A celebration of life will immediately follow the entombment at the Elks Lodge, 2824 Klondike Lane.

Memorial donations may go to the Elks National Foundation or Nazareth Home. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
