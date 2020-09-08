Judith Angelia "Judi" Curry
Louisville - Judith Angela "Judi" Curry, 76, of Louisville passed away on Friday September 4, 2020. Judi was born on September 30, 1943 in Louisville to the late Frank and Irene (Powell) Elliott. She was a former waitress for the old Kaelin's restaurant, a member of the old Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church and loved vacationing in Gatlinburg, TN every year with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Curry. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly Hall and Kelly Miller; 8-grandchildren and 6-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville, KY. Visitation will be from 9 am until service time on Friday. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
