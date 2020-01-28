|
Judith Ann Church Erbele
Louisville - "Judy" Ann Church Erbele, 81, passed away Thursday January 23rd unexpectedly, yet peacefully with husband Bill and family at her side. Friendship, service, and her Christian faith, are hallmarks that we identify with her life led selflessly and lovingly. Judy was a devoted mother of four children, and was beloved by her grand and great-grandchildren. Ever thoughtful, Judy always greeted others with a smile and remembered their special days with a heartfelt note.
As a young girl in Cincinnati, she had a spunky spirit that blossomed, exhibiting talents and passion for writing, sewing, and her special gift for singing. Her conservatory trained voice uplifted all, and moved so many with her beautiful solos in her Church choirs. Judy's memory will not be forgotten, and her spirit will surely join us whenever we hear the Lord's Prayer or Amazing Grace.
Judy's devotion to service further expressed itself through her years of ecumenical mission work in Malaysia and Indonesia, and in Louisville making comfort quilts for children around the world and in teaching, utilizing her degrees in early childhood education.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Church and her son Paul Appenfelder.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bill Erbele; three children; Peggy Appenfelder Grant (Dave), Bruce Appenfelder (Linda), Rebecca Appenfelder; two brothers, Dan Church (Janie), Allen Church (Connie), 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 8, at 3:30 PM at New Life Church 3402 Goose Creek Road, Louisville Ky 40241.
Expressions of Sympathy, respecting Judy's wishes, may be made by supporting Home of the Innocents, caring for terminally ill children, and feeding the hungry.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020