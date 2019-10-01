|
|
Judith Ann DeWitt
Louisville - Judith Ann (Troutman) DeWitt, 74, of Louisville passed away on Monday September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis DeWitt. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Troy and Steven DeWitt; granddaughters, Amber and Ashlee DeWitt; and a great granddaughter, Paisleigh Wright. Funeral services are private. The family is in the care of the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019