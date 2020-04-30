|
Judith Ann Milliner
Louisville - Judith Ann Milliner, 81, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to sing and dance. Preceding Judith in death is her loving husband Donald F. Milliner; parents, Julian and Virginia Wimsatt; and sister, Betty Hazzard. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rebecca Manenti (Joe), Donald F. Milliner Jr (Gina); grandchildren, Kelsey Hawkins (Alex), Trevor Milliner; sister, Beverly Jacobs (Bill); and several nieces and nephews. All services are private. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Judith's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020