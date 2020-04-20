|
Judith Ann Pharris
LaGrange - Judith Ann Pharris, 77, of LaGrange, KY passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Judith was a passionate member of Covenant United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by two husbands; Jack Vonderhaar and Hayden Pharris.
Left to cherish the memory of Judith are her sons; Murphy Brock (Eileen Murray) and Kevin Brock (Lori), 4 grandchildren; Landon, Joseph, Jordan and Mackenzie Brock, step-children; Scott Pharris (Victoria), Todd Pharris, Kevin Welch (Lee Anne) and the Vonderhaar Girls and families, siblings; Dan Klein (Patty), Ed Klein, Erv Klein (Linda), Pauline Klein and Raymond Klein, extended family and friends.
Inurnment will take place at Cave Hill Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will take place at Covenant United Methodist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judith's name to , Covenant United Methodist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020