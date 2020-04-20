Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Pharris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Pharris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Pharris Obituary
Judith Ann Pharris

LaGrange - Judith Ann Pharris, 77, of LaGrange, KY passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Judith was a passionate member of Covenant United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by two husbands; Jack Vonderhaar and Hayden Pharris.

Left to cherish the memory of Judith are her sons; Murphy Brock (Eileen Murray) and Kevin Brock (Lori), 4 grandchildren; Landon, Joseph, Jordan and Mackenzie Brock, step-children; Scott Pharris (Victoria), Todd Pharris, Kevin Welch (Lee Anne) and the Vonderhaar Girls and families, siblings; Dan Klein (Patty), Ed Klein, Erv Klein (Linda), Pauline Klein and Raymond Klein, extended family and friends.

Inurnment will take place at Cave Hill Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will take place at Covenant United Methodist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judith's name to , Covenant United Methodist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -