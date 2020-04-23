|
Judith Ann Weber
Louisville - Judith Ann Weber , 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Eugene and Margaret (Stewart) Mottley. Judith was a kind hearted person with a beautiful soul and a smile that lit up the room. She was a caregiver putting others before herself and had a multitude of friends that will miss her greatly. She was always anxious for the next adventure, was fun loving and Doug's loving Angel. Her loving kindness toward others was a shining example of who she was as a person, as a mother, as a sister and as a friend.
Judith is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Doug Weber; daughter, Stephanie Maxwell; brothers, Bill Mottley (Beverly), David Mottley (Vaneeca), Kevin Mottley (Terri); sister, Bobbi Jo Rennie; grandchild, Julian Maxwell, ex-Husband, Buford Ely; and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. John Huber, Jr., M.D., Julie Dobson and the entire staff at Baptist Health Medical Group.
Memorials in Judith's memory be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020