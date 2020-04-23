Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Weber


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Judith Ann Weber Obituary
Judith Ann Weber

Louisville - Judith Ann Weber , 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Eugene and Margaret (Stewart) Mottley. Judith was a kind hearted person with a beautiful soul and a smile that lit up the room. She was a caregiver putting others before herself and had a multitude of friends that will miss her greatly. She was always anxious for the next adventure, was fun loving and Doug's loving Angel. Her loving kindness toward others was a shining example of who she was as a person, as a mother, as a sister and as a friend.

Judith is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Doug Weber; daughter, Stephanie Maxwell; brothers, Bill Mottley (Beverly), David Mottley (Vaneeca), Kevin Mottley (Terri); sister, Bobbi Jo Rennie; grandchild, Julian Maxwell, ex-Husband, Buford Ely; and a host of relatives and friends.

Services will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. John Huber, Jr., M.D., Julie Dobson and the entire staff at Baptist Health Medical Group.

Memorials in Judith's memory be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now