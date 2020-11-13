1/1
Judith Ann Zachary
Judith Ann Zachary

Louisville - Judith Ann Zachary, 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 10 in Louisville. She was born in Bryson City, North Carolina to the late Harley and Mildred England.

Judie was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very active in the community and an active member in many clubs in the area. She was a longtime member of the Second Baptist Church in Providence, Kentucky.

Proceeding her in death was her husband of 57 years, James Owen Zachary. Judie is survived by her sons Rob (Lisa) and Jeff (Jeana). She is also survived by her grandchildren Chris, Sam, Austin, Allison and Morgan, one sister Arlene (Rocky) Biglen of Denver, CO and her brother, James (Linda) England of Paducah, KY.

Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetary in Providence, Kentucky at 1:00 CST on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Melton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.meltonfuneralhome.com

The family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer's Association or ALS Association of Kentucky as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
