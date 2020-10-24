1/1
Dr. Judith Anne "Judy" Payne
1942 - 2020
Louisville - Dr. Judith Anne "Judy" Payne, 78, of Louisville passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.

She was born October 11, 1942 in Louisville to Bernard Russell Payne and Evelyn Marie Wessel Payne. Judy was a graduate of Spalding University, University of Louisville, and received her Doctorate in Latin and American Studies from Pennsylvania State University. Judy began her career teaching high school Spanish in both public and private schools in the Louisville area. Judy combined her love of teaching with her love of travel, taking her students on trips to Mexico.

Upon completion of her Doctorate, Judy joined the Department of Hispanic and Italian Studies at the University of Victoria, Victoria BC Canada as an Assistant Professor, and quickly rose to Associate Professor. Judy was U Vic's first Latin Americanist, and she established a Major and Minor Program in Latin American Studies which continues today. She also served as Chair of the Department.

Judy was an active member of the Second Street Neighborhood Association, serving terms as Secretary and Vice President, as well as volunteering in numerous ways when the need arose. She was Chair and Co-Chair for 10 years for the Old Louisville Garden Tour. An avid gardener herself, Judy enjoyed working in her beautiful backyard. Judy also loved animals, and could often be seen walking her dog, Max. Judy appreciated the arts - theatre, ballet, orchestra, visual arts - and regularly attended performances and exhibits at Louisville's many venues.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 23 years, Dr. Bernard Thomas "Tom" Thacker.

Judy is survived by Tom's daughter, Erika Boland (Davis Sr.) and three grandchildren, Gerald Davis Boland, Jr., Grant Thomas Boland, and Eliza Katherine Boland. She cherished them, as they did her.

Judy was a loyal, lifelong friend: gracious, calm under pressure, and always willing to help any neighbor in need. Her dry wit and marvelous laugh could brighten up any occasion.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial for Judy will be a part of the Old Louisville Hidden Treasures Garden Tour June 12-13, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Judy's love of the arts through a donation to your favorite local arts organization.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
