Judith Ayers
Louisville - Judith M. Ayers (Judy), age 74, returned home to her Heavenly father on Monday, June 15, 2020, while at her summer home in northern Michigan. Judith was born in Corbin, Kentucky, and resided in several locations in the United States during her life. Judith lived her life of faith based on the promise found in Psalm 23. She was a teacher and spent many years teaching kindergarten and first grade. Judith enjoyed traveling, cooking, and sewing. She also enjoyed spending time with her ladies Bible study and Mah-jongg groups. However, Judith's primary passion in life was her family. She was most happy when she was able to spend time with, and care for them. Judith was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She leaves her beloved husband of 55 years, Ronald W. Ayers, to cherish her memory. She will be forever missed by her children Mark E. Ayers (Kim) and Jennifer A. Fike (Noel), and sister Gail L. Weaver (Robert). Judith was blessed with many grandchildren (Reagan Ayers, Brooke Ayers, Clay Ayers, Landon Gallant, Cole Gallant, Mikkel Gallant, Allison Fike, and Hailey Fike), along with her nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10:00 am at Evergreen Funeral Home Chapel, Louisville, Kentucky, with internment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Evergreen Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests consideration be given to memorial gifts to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093, or online at allbloodcancers.org.
Louisville - Judith M. Ayers (Judy), age 74, returned home to her Heavenly father on Monday, June 15, 2020, while at her summer home in northern Michigan. Judith was born in Corbin, Kentucky, and resided in several locations in the United States during her life. Judith lived her life of faith based on the promise found in Psalm 23. She was a teacher and spent many years teaching kindergarten and first grade. Judith enjoyed traveling, cooking, and sewing. She also enjoyed spending time with her ladies Bible study and Mah-jongg groups. However, Judith's primary passion in life was her family. She was most happy when she was able to spend time with, and care for them. Judith was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She leaves her beloved husband of 55 years, Ronald W. Ayers, to cherish her memory. She will be forever missed by her children Mark E. Ayers (Kim) and Jennifer A. Fike (Noel), and sister Gail L. Weaver (Robert). Judith was blessed with many grandchildren (Reagan Ayers, Brooke Ayers, Clay Ayers, Landon Gallant, Cole Gallant, Mikkel Gallant, Allison Fike, and Hailey Fike), along with her nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10:00 am at Evergreen Funeral Home Chapel, Louisville, Kentucky, with internment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Evergreen Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests consideration be given to memorial gifts to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093, or online at allbloodcancers.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.