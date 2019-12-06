|
Judith "Judy" Bushman Flood
Louisville - Judy Flood, 72, joined her son in heaven on December 5, 2019.
She was born to the late Herman and Patricia Bushman in 1947.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Christopher Flood.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 years, Rocky Flood, children Stacey Topp (John), grandchildren Kristina Harris (Taylor), Russell Topp, Lindsey Summers (Sam) and Sarah Topp (Jacob), two great grandchildren, Emma Summers and Nora Summers, sister Becky Patteson, niece, Kiley Vinson (Ben), nephew, Thomas Patteson (Lily) and three great nieces, bestfriend of 65 years, Judy "Sis" Duncan and her dog Fonzy.
Funeral Service will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:00pm, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218.
Visitation will be from 2-8pm at the funeral home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019