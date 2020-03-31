|
|
Judith Byrd Ross
Louisville - age 97, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1922 to the late James and Nora Bryd. She was a retired bookkeeper at the Old Levy's, and was a member of the old Hillview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, T.J. Ross; two step-children, Barbara Reese, and Shirley Cook; sisters, Jewell Brown and Jeanette Nelson.
Judith is survived by her 4 nephews, Larry Nelson, Gary Nelson, Eddie Brown, and Kenneth Nelson; 2 nieces, Patricia Stonecipher, and Carolyn Frederick.
Due to of the current events surrounding the viral pandemic the Ross family will have a private visitation and service to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Masonic Homes of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020