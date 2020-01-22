|
|
Judith Charlene Heaton Matheny
Louisville - 78, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
She was a member of the Religious Society of Friends, a graduate of the Atherton High School class of 1959, University of Louisville class of 1963, and Kent School of Social Work class of 1965, with a long career as A Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and long time resident of the Cherokee Triangle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Graham Matheny Sr.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Steele Matheny and James Graham Matheny Jr.; grandchildren, James Calloway Relish and Elizabeth Steele Relish; her sister Artus Fox; and many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a. m. Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 - 6 p. m. Friday.
Memorial gifts may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or YMCA Camp Piomingo.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020