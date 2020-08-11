Judith "Judi" Clark Ilari
Louisville - Judith "Judi" Clark Ilari, 73, passed away at her home Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Louisville on March 18, 1947, Judi was a daughter of the late Clarence "Tex" and Estella Volpert Clark. She was a graduate of Loretto High School, former Crisis Intervention Counselor for the Crisis and Information Center, now known as Seven Counties. Judi was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Joe Ilari; two children, P. Darin Epperly and Deana Epperly Karem (Steve); three step-children, Marc Ilari (Mary Ann), Jason Ilari (Dee) and Courtney Trujillo (David); two sisters, Deborra Oser (Bob) and Jeanine Burke (Gary); six grandchildren, Bennett and Sam Karem, Nicholas Ilari, Rex Ilari, and Amanda and Caroline Trujillo; and two other step-children from a previous marriage.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, August 13th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 14th from Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to Hosparus of Louisville and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.