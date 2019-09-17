Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
LOUISVILLE - Judith Dale "Judy" Clark , 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Judy was a Paralegal.

Judy was born on May 12, 1942 in Colesburg, Kentucky to James and Althea Wise. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Donald Lee Clark, and her parents.

Judy is survived by her Son, Scott (Cheryl) Gerber, Daughter, Chanel Coddington, Daughter, Lory (Shawn) Burks, Sister, Bobbye Lopez, Brother, Michael T. (Wanda) Wise, Grandchildren: Morgan (Chris), Devan, Autumn (Rel), Miranda, Kayla, Chrissy, Beth, Amanda, Darren, Tabi, Tori, Dustin, and Chelsey, Great-Grandchildren: Kadence, Dariann, Rayden, Kiha, Kamryn, Jaelynn, Matt, Caydence, Nevaeh, Karma, Carter, Shawn, Cypress, Skyla, Jaxon, and Noah.

A gathering for Judy's family and friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of her life will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
