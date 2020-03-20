|
Judith D. Hardin
Louisville - Judy Hardin lived a life worth celebrating. She passed away on March 19, 2020. An only child, she was born in Louisville in 1938 to C.E. (Elmo) and Dorothy Hardesty. Judy graduated from Eastern High School in 1956. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Transylvania University, where she was president of Chi Omega and later earned a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University.
Judy will always be remembered for her leadership abilities, quick wit, sense of humor, and gentle ways. She loved having a positive impact on young children at Jeffersontown Elementary and Middletown United Methodist Preschool. As a member of Bethel and Saint Andrew UCC, she served God in leadership roles with enthusiasm and dedication.
Judy treasured and cared for her husband, Howard, and children, Scott (Joan) Hardin, Steve (Angela) Hardin, and Susan (Wes) Butler, and her grandchildren, Anne, Adam, Shane, Leah, Natalie, and Kate. Her family will miss her dearly and is thankful for the support of friends, and her caregivers at Masonic Home and Hosparus Health.
A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to Saint Andrew UCC, 2608 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY 40220. Her bright light will shine on in our memories and hearts.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020