1/
Judith E. "Judy" Grigsby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" E. Grigsby

Jeffersonville - Judith "Judy" E. Grigsby, 74, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on December 1, 2020.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 315 E. Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN. Burial will take place at a later date at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Judy was actively involved in the Catholic Community of St. Augustine and Sacred Heart with the RCIA Program and as a Lay Minister. The majority of her professional career was spent with Integrity National Life Insurance Company supporting their IT area.

Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Grigsby; parents, Adrian and Pearl Elliott; and sister, Carol Thornton.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Karen Grigsby; sister, Patricia McElyea (Bob); brother, Kenneth Elliott (Ethel); brother-in-law, Dexter Thornton (Margaret); and 18 nieces and nephews.

Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved