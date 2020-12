Judith "Judy" E. GrigsbyJeffersonville - Judith "Judy" E. Grigsby, 74, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on December 1, 2020.A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 315 E. Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN. Burial will take place at a later date at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.Judy was actively involved in the Catholic Community of St. Augustine and Sacred Heart with the RCIA Program and as a Lay Minister. The majority of her professional career was spent with Integrity National Life Insurance Company supporting their IT area.Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Grigsby; parents, Adrian and Pearl Elliott; and sister, Carol Thornton.Judy is survived by her daughter, Karen Grigsby; sister, Patricia McElyea (Bob); brother, Kenneth Elliott (Ethel); brother-in-law, Dexter Thornton (Margaret); and 18 nieces and nephews.Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.