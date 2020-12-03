Judith "Judy" E. Grigsby
Jeffersonville - Judith "Judy" E. Grigsby, 74, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on December 1, 2020.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 315 E. Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN. Burial will take place at a later date at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Judy was actively involved in the Catholic Community of St. Augustine and Sacred Heart with the RCIA Program and as a Lay Minister. The majority of her professional career was spent with Integrity National Life Insurance Company supporting their IT area.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Grigsby; parents, Adrian and Pearl Elliott; and sister, Carol Thornton.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Karen Grigsby; sister, Patricia McElyea (Bob); brother, Kenneth Elliott (Ethel); brother-in-law, Dexter Thornton (Margaret); and 18 nieces and nephews.
