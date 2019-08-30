|
Judith "Judy" Elaine Hilbert Shewmaker
Louisville - Judy, 75, was called home to be with our Lord on August 26, 2019 after battling pulmonary fibrosis. She was born February 12,1944 and raised in Bloomfield Kentucky. She then married and moved to Louisville. Judy was a retired Pre K assistant at JCPS and a member of Parkland Baptist Church. She loved her family, her friends, her Pre K kids and working in her flower gardens.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ernest "Dottie" Shewmaker, daughter; Nancy McDonald (Dennis), grandchildren; Daniel McDonald (Courtney) and Shannon McDonald, great grandchildren; Landon and Cruz McDonald, brother; Jimmy Hilbert (Janet) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Parkland Baptist Church, 7206 Shepherdsville Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hosparus Health of Louisville or Parkland Baptist Church in Judy's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019