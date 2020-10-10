Judith Ellen "Judy" WrightLouisville - Judy, 80, passed away October 9 at her home. Judy graduated from Butler High School in the first graduating class of 1958. She attended Depauw University. She was employed by South Central Bell and advanced to supervisor in the business office before leaving to raise her family. She was an awesome mother and grandmother to her two sons and volunteered for numerous assignments in their schools. She was one of the early advocates for traditional schools. She was an adopted alumnus of Male High School and served as the treasurer of the alumni association. Judy is a Lions Club member and served as the secretary of the Louisville Downtown Lions Club for many years. Judy had a soft spot in her heart for people with sight impairments. She assisted Adam and Carla Ruschival with faithful service for over 20 years.Judy never met a stranger and had a tremendous capacity to show her love and compassion for people. She will be missed by all that had the good fortune to know her.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Fred Wright; two sons: Dr. Frederick V. Wright and Kevin G. Wright; one sister: Joanna McCardle; 3 granddaughters: Hannah C. Wright, Lalie E. Wright and Megan Alaniz; one grandson Andy Alaniz; one great-grandaughter, Isabella Alaniz; sisters-in-law Bobbie Stelle, Shirley Tomes and Virgie Ann PhillipsShe was preceded in death by her mother, Merle F. Stelle; her brother Jack O. Stelle;Her nephew Jonathon Stelle; and her grandparents Ernest and Helen Lowe.Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13 from 3-8 PM at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900Shelbyville Road. Her funeral will be Wednesday, October 14 10:00am at the funeral home with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Due to the pandemic please do not feel obligated to attend the services. You may leave a message for the family atThe family requests expressions of sympathy be made in Judy's honor by doing a good deed for someone in need.