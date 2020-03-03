|
|
Judith Higdon
Okolona - Mrs. Judith "Judy" Ann (Harlamert) Higdon, age 77, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on March 1, 2020. Mrs. Higdon was born on August 15, 1942 in Louisville, KY to the late Clarence Harlamert and Mary (Watson) Wilkins. Mrs. Higdon was a bookkeeper for Blake Elementary School for 28 years. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteered her time taking folks to their appointments. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; grandsons, James A. Higdon III and Michael Steven Tungate; and brother, Leroy Harlamert.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 39 years, Jim Higdon; children, William Ray Gregory (Jerry), Theresa Gregory, Mary Jean Meyer, Sherry Lynn Wolfe (Robert), Teresa Kay McDaniel (Bruce), James A. Higdon, Jr. (Mona) and Susan Marie Johnson (Van); 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Kramer and Phillis Thomas; and brother, Edward Harlamert. The family wishes to send a special thanks to Wesley Manor Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church (8709 Preston Highway Louisville, Ky 40219) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 3-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) and Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church and/or Wesley Manor Nursing Home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020