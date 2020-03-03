Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
8709 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
8709 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Higdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Higdon


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Higdon Obituary
Judith Higdon

Okolona - Mrs. Judith "Judy" Ann (Harlamert) Higdon, age 77, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on March 1, 2020. Mrs. Higdon was born on August 15, 1942 in Louisville, KY to the late Clarence Harlamert and Mary (Watson) Wilkins. Mrs. Higdon was a bookkeeper for Blake Elementary School for 28 years. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteered her time taking folks to their appointments. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; grandsons, James A. Higdon III and Michael Steven Tungate; and brother, Leroy Harlamert.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 39 years, Jim Higdon; children, William Ray Gregory (Jerry), Theresa Gregory, Mary Jean Meyer, Sherry Lynn Wolfe (Robert), Teresa Kay McDaniel (Bruce), James A. Higdon, Jr. (Mona) and Susan Marie Johnson (Van); 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Kramer and Phillis Thomas; and brother, Edward Harlamert. The family wishes to send a special thanks to Wesley Manor Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church (8709 Preston Highway Louisville, Ky 40219) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 3-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) and Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church and/or Wesley Manor Nursing Home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -