Judith Hunt
Louisville - Mrs. Judith "Judy" Page Hunt, age 77, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020. Mrs. Hunt was born on August 27, 1942 in Oakland, KY to the late Paul and Mildred (Turner) Page. Mrs. Hunt was a homemaker, an avid gardener and vocalist. She was a former member of Fern Creek Christian Church and a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Hunt was President of Botanica Inc., President of the Cocker Spaniel Club of KY, and President of the McDowell Music Club. She was a member of Louisville Area Iris Society.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Melvin Dean Hunt; children, Paul, John, and Ellen Hunt; and granddaughter, Kristen Hunt.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home Mount Washington (Hwy 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with interment in Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 10:30 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Botanica Inc., Waterfront Botanical Gardens. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 26, 2020.