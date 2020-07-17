Judith "Judy" JesseLouisville - Judith "Judy" Jesse, 79, passed away on July 15, 2020. Judy was born in Oldham County on September 9, 1940 to Leslie and Winnie Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Neil Jesse; sons, Bennett Jesse and Blair Jesse (Alecia); grandson, Bryce Jesse; sisters, Joyce Cook and Jan Wilson.Judy was a graduate of Oldham County High School and Spencerian College. She worked as a legal secretary for Ogden, Robertson and Marshall Law Firm and was a homemaker. Judy took great pride in her decorating and how she dressed. She loved to cook, attend the Derby and spending the winters in Delray Beach, Florida.Her family would like to thank Hosparus for their care and support. There will be a private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later date.Memorial contributions in her name may go to Kentucky Humane Society.