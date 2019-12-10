Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Parish
5915 Outer Loop
View Map
Judith Kay Sabrie Obituary
Judith Kay Sabrie

Louisville - 68, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, December 9, 2019, with her family by her side.

Judy loved gardening and singing and of course spending time with her family. Judy is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Seitz; mother, Mary Seitz; and brother, John Seitz.

She was a devoted wife of 37 years to her husband, Bob Sabrie; a mother to Shelley Duff and a grammy to her precious granddaughter, Ashley. Judy is also survived by her sister, Debbie Barmore (Ed); brothers, Larry Seitz (Rosie), Mickey Seitz (Pam) and Ronnie Seitz (Kim).

Visitation will be from 12-8pm on Thursday, December 12th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Her funeral mass will be held at 10am on Friday, December 13th at St. Athanasius Parish, 5915 Outer Loop. Judy will be laid to rest with her mother, Mary Seitz in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
