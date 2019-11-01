|
|
Judith L. Bate
Louisville - Judith L. Bate, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was born in Butler County Kentucky on October 16, 1938 to the Late Fred and Maymie Blaine.
Survivors include her husband, R. Alexander Bate, III; children, Sherry Butner (Jimmy), Theresa Kaiser (David) and Joseph Barger (Christy); 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019